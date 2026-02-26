Molly Qerim Turns Heads in UConn Fit at Big Win, Gets Love From Coach Dan Hurley

Molly Qerim made a special appearance to cheer on her college team, the UConn Huskies, in a big win over the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday night. It was her fit that stole the spotlight, however, and she even got a shoutout from head coach Dan Hurley.

The 41-year-old sports personality shocked fans when she announced in mid-September she was not only leaving the First Take show she co-hosted with Stephen A. Smith for 10 years, but the network after reportedly a shockingly low-pay offer.

Qerim peaced out on ESPN in September. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

She went dark after that for a few months on social media except for appearing in Abu Dhabi where she crushed her fit for a sunset beach pose, and then rocked this Formula 1 look.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim recently started a new job at Zuffa Boxing alongside former ESPN colleague Max Kellerman.

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

Molly Qerim in Vegas | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Always the fashionista she had a bold fit on day one of her job, and then crushed the ab-flexing look.

Qerim, who graduated at the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a minor in business administration, has been very public with her support of the Huskies like when they won the national title for back-to-back seasons in 2024 and she rocked this below on ESPN.

Qerim showing UConn pride when she was at ESPN. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim’s UConn fit steals show again

This time, it was her Huskies top and jeans that turned heads on Wednesday in the win over St. John’s.

Coach Hurley shows her love

Qerim would shoutout the “great win” by the team and coach Hurley, to which on Friday morning he responded with “LFG Molly!!”

Dan Hurley shouts out Molly Qerim. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

It’s about to be March Madness, and no doubt Qerim will show off some more fit madness for her Huskies.