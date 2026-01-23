Molly Qerim Announces New Job With Max Kellerman After Her 'First Take' departure

Fans have been wondering what Molly Qerim would do next since announcing she was leaving ESPN and the First Take show in mid-September. Now, we know the answer with her stunning announcement on Thursday night on her social media.

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit First Take and left the network. She left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

Qerim was always a fit hit on the show. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

She’s since been replaced by former Sportcenter anchor Shae Cornette.

She’d reappear for one gig at her alma mater at the University of Connecticut, and then another in Abu Dhabi where she stunned in a beach fit and then on a camel for an influencer gig.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

She’d stick around and turn heads at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi.

That was early in December. Since then, it’s been radio silence from the former co-host of First Take and fashionista.

Qerim announces new job

That is until now when she announced she’s hosting Zuffa Boxing. Zuffa is the parent company of the UFC.

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

Molly Qerim’s note on Instagram | Molly Qerim/Instagram

She’d also show the full Zuffa Boxing talent she;s working with including Max Kellerman, who was also once with ESPN.

The Zuffa Boxing talent | Molly Qerim/Instagram

That’s quite the lineup. And she traded in Stephen A. Smith for Kellerman.

It’s great to see Qerim back to work in this new gig where she will no doubt impress with her fit game as well.

Qerim when she was on “First Take” on ESPN. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

