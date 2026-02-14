Molly Qerim Causes Stir With Valentine’s Ab-Revealing Fit at New Job

Molly Qerim is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, for her new job with Zuffa Boxing, and she won Valentine’s Day with a head-turning fit selfie.

The 41-year-old sports personality shocked fans when she announced in mid-September she was not only leaving the First Take show she co-hosted with Stephen A. Smith for 10 years, but the network after reportedly a shockingly low-pay offer.

Qerim gave ESPN the stiff arm and left. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

She went dark after that for a few months on social media except for appearing in Abu Dhabi whee she crushed her beach fit, and then appeared at Formula 1.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim recently returned to work with a stunning announcement she’s now working for Zuffa Boxing with a staff that includes former ESPN star Max Kellerman.

The Zuffa Boxing talent | Molly Qerim/Instagram

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

Always the fashionista, Qerim had on a bold fit on the new job.

Now, she busted out the abs with the fire fit for this weekend’s boxing event. Qerim wrote, “Sending love from Vegas! Happy Valentine’s Day — love without an agenda. Heavyweights tomorrow at @zuffaboxing ❤️🥊 📸 @chrisungerphotography.”

Molly Qerim in Vegas | Molly Qerim/Instagram

She already won the weekend with that look.

It’s good to see Qerim back out there on social media and work, dropping her fire looks as always.

Molly Qerim at her first Zuffa Boxing show | Molly Qerim/Instagram

