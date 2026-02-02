Ex-ESPN Star Molly Qerim Rocks Eye-Catching Bold Red Fit at New Job

Molly Qerim has settled into her new gig and is crushing her fits like she’s back on ESPN’s First Take.

The 41-year-old sports personality shocked fans when she announced in September she was not only leaving the show she co-hosted with Stephen A. Smith for 10 years, but the network after reportedly a shockingly low-pay offer.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim went dark on social media for a while before surfacing at an influencer gig in Abu Dhabi where she wowed in her exotic fit on the beach, and then turned heads at Formula 1.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim recently returned to work with a stunning announcement she’s now working for Zuffa Boxing with a staff that includes former ESPN star Max Kellerman.

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

Molly Qerim/Instagram

The fashionista who gave us so many fire looks on ESPN like her “locked in” leather skirt and her Canadian tuxedo stunner, impressed with her eye-catching personalized look for her debut.

Speaking of eye-catching, for the next Vegas Zuffa show on Sunday, Qerim definitely stood out in this bold red fit.

Qerim is back and clearly her fit game never left.

