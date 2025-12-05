Molly Qerim stuns in sunset selfie for exotic gig after 'First Take' departure

Molly Qerim is starting to resurface on social media after a long hiatus following her abrupt departure from ESPN and First Take where she was a fixture for 10 years.

The 41-year-old Qerim quit the show back in September and left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

After surfacing briefly for a gig at the University of Connecticut where she went to college, Qerim has gone dark and her next job has remained a mystery.

She did resurface this week from Abu Dhabi and posted this beach photo from the back:

On Friday, she dropped the picture from the front in a gorgeous selfie:

Qerim is there doing some brand influencer deals for an event she promoted on social media.

The Melt Golf Classic is an invitation only celebrity tournament hosted by Steve Harvey. The event takes place around the Formula 1 races that are also happening there.

No doubt Qerim will be rocking that fit as she always was quite the fashionista on First Take.

