Olympic champ Simone Biles not-so-subtly flexes GOAT necklace in bikini selfie
Simone Biles is enjoying the springtime on a lovely beach vacation. But while she may be in relaxation mode, she still maintains her title as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time — and she’s issued a flashy reminder.
On Tuesday, May 13, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie from the beach. In the photo, she is wearing a red bikini, along with a necklace containing a charm of a literal goat.
The goat was commissioned by Biles for Janet Heller Fine Jewelry of Los Angeles, California last July, during an impressive run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. An Instagram post shared by the jewelry company describes the necklace “a three-dimensional masterpiece adorned with 546 diamonds, embodies [Biles’] unparalleled status in gymnastics.”
Though it’s not clear which beach Biles is visiting in her selfie, it comes shortly after she spoke at the Washington University commencement ceremony, during which, she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree.
“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect,” Biles said during her speech. “It needs you to be bold, it needs you to care, and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned. So go out there and write your own story — one that only you can tell.”
And Biles’ story is certainly proof that hard work pays off.
