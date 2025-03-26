The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU gymnast Zoe Miller and Simone Biles twinning in matching hoodies

The two superstar gymnasts had a fun time on the town, even though a surprise was partly ruined.

August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Zoe Miller performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center.
August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Zoe Miller performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center.

The gymnastics festivities continue at LSU, and Zoe Miller is bound by sisterhood to her Olympic gold medalist bestie.

Simone Biles 2024
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.

On Wednesday, March 26, Miller took to Instagram to share some photos of herself with Simone Biles, who came to visit her earlier this week. In one of the photos, the two are rocking matching LSU hoodies and denim jeans, matching each other’s fashionable energy.

Zoe Miller / Instagram
Zoe Miller / Instagram

The photo came after Biles originally intended to surprise Miller. However, Biles revealed that the surprise was spoiled after Miller had seen her location on Apple’s Find My app. Let’s hope Miller at least acted surprised.

It appears Miller and Biles had quite a night of festivities. Later on in the evening, Biles’s husband — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens — joined Biles and Miller at an LSU baseball game, where they watched Miller’s boyfriend Michael Brasser beat the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team from University of Louisiana at Lafayette lead the Tigers to a 17-4 victory. Throughout the night, the two gymnasts posed for selfies in the sunset, commemorating an awesome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of college life.

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles, Zoe Miller, and Michael Brasser
From left to right: Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles, Zoe Miller, and Michael Brasser

All-in-all, it looks like this made for the “best surprise visit ever,” according to Miller. Even if the surprise was partly ruined.

Simone Biles Jonathan Owens 2024
Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Boise State in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2024. Georgia won 196.825 to 193.600.
