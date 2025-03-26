LSU gymnast Zoe Miller and Simone Biles twinning in matching hoodies
The gymnastics festivities continue at LSU, and Zoe Miller is bound by sisterhood to her Olympic gold medalist bestie.
RELATED: Simone Biles ditches husband in black bikini stunner for Bahamas girls trip
On Wednesday, March 26, Miller took to Instagram to share some photos of herself with Simone Biles, who came to visit her earlier this week. In one of the photos, the two are rocking matching LSU hoodies and denim jeans, matching each other’s fashionable energy.
The photo came after Biles originally intended to surprise Miller. However, Biles revealed that the surprise was spoiled after Miller had seen her location on Apple’s Find My app. Let’s hope Miller at least acted surprised.
It appears Miller and Biles had quite a night of festivities. Later on in the evening, Biles’s husband — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens — joined Biles and Miller at an LSU baseball game, where they watched Miller’s boyfriend Michael Brasser beat the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team from University of Louisiana at Lafayette lead the Tigers to a 17-4 victory. Throughout the night, the two gymnasts posed for selfies in the sunset, commemorating an awesome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of college life.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne absent from epic Simone Biles LSU Gymnastics team picture
All-in-all, it looks like this made for the “best surprise visit ever,” according to Miller. Even if the surprise was partly ruined.