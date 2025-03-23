The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens two-step out in country fits for Rodeo Houston

The superstar couple is showing out for the last day of Rodeo Houston.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American gymnast Simone Biles (right) and her husband NFL player Jonathan Owens walk off the court following a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American gymnast Simone Biles (right) and her husband NFL player Jonathan Owens walk off the court following a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It’s rodeo season in Houston, and full-time Texans Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are in their Texas fashions. 

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles greets husband and Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

On Sunday, March 23, Biles took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her and the Chicago Bears safety as they stepped out to Rodeo Houston. Owens kept it simple with a sleeveless DEPT hoodie, light blue jeans with rips in the knees, and snake skin boots. Biles went full Texan in a chocolate brown corduroy sleeveless, button-up top; short and lacy white shorts; and a brown cowgirl hat. 

As Owens and Biles are adjusting to their new mansion in the Houston area, they’ve both been embracing their Texan sides. Earlier this month, the seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast celebrated her 28th birthday. During the festivities, she wore a brown hat, a colorful cow print top, boots, and a white mini-skirt. As she noted in a custom cake in one of her photos, this look “twenty ate.”

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles / Instagram

While at the Houston Rodeo, both Owens and Biles shared videos of horses racing and running obstacle courses. Today is the last day of Rodeo Houston 2025, which kicked off this month on March 4. 

Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles / Instagram

Country singer Luke Bryan will close out this year’s iteration of the rodeo with a musical performance of his biggest hits.

Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Boise State in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2024. Georgia won 196.825 to 193.600. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Alex Gonzalez
