Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens two-step out in country fits for Rodeo Houston
It’s rodeo season in Houston, and full-time Texans Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are in their Texas fashions.
On Sunday, March 23, Biles took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her and the Chicago Bears safety as they stepped out to Rodeo Houston. Owens kept it simple with a sleeveless DEPT hoodie, light blue jeans with rips in the knees, and snake skin boots. Biles went full Texan in a chocolate brown corduroy sleeveless, button-up top; short and lacy white shorts; and a brown cowgirl hat.
As Owens and Biles are adjusting to their new mansion in the Houston area, they’ve both been embracing their Texan sides. Earlier this month, the seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast celebrated her 28th birthday. During the festivities, she wore a brown hat, a colorful cow print top, boots, and a white mini-skirt. As she noted in a custom cake in one of her photos, this look “twenty ate.”
While at the Houston Rodeo, both Owens and Biles shared videos of horses racing and running obstacle courses. Today is the last day of Rodeo Houston 2025, which kicked off this month on March 4.
Country singer Luke Bryan will close out this year’s iteration of the rodeo with a musical performance of his biggest hits.