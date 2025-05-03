The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, NFL hubby have over-the-top purple Kentucky Derby matching fits

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast and her Chicago Bears man impress on the red carpet in Louisiville, Kentucky.

Matt Ryan

United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Simone Biles has the honor of doing the “Riders Up” call for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. She showed up on the red carpet with husband Jonathan Owens in impressive matching fits.

The seven-time OIympic gold medalist gymnast and her Chicago Bears safety husband always dress to impress when they go out like their cowboy fits for Rodeo Houston.

Simone Biles / Instagram
Owen’s and Biles always rock fire fits together. / Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles, 28, has been all over the place lately, too, as she was recently seen hanging with fellow Olympic champ Rebeca Andrade at a Real Madrid soccer match.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's polka-dot Kentucky Derby fit is black-and-white showstopper

Now, she has to follow fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne, who did the “Riders Up” call on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks.

Biles actually missed Dunne when she came to visit LSU Gymnastics last month and took an epic photo with the Lady Tigers team without her, but maybe they can hang out at the Derby.

Owens, 29, meanwhile, is enjoying his NFL offseason and tagged along with his G.O.A.T. gymnast wife where the two wore over-the-top stunning purple fits together.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight with Churchill Downs fit in side-by-side photo

You certainly can’t miss them together in the crowd.

Biles also impressed on Friday hanging with mom.

Simone Biles and mom
Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles and Owens are enjoying their time in Kentucky, even doing some dancing before the Derby.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles/Instagram

Good luck to Biles with her big moment at the Kentucky Derby — no doubt she can handle the pressure.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season

First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city

BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion