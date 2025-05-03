Simone Biles, NFL hubby have over-the-top purple Kentucky Derby matching fits
Simone Biles has the honor of doing the “Riders Up” call for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. She showed up on the red carpet with husband Jonathan Owens in impressive matching fits.
The seven-time OIympic gold medalist gymnast and her Chicago Bears safety husband always dress to impress when they go out like their cowboy fits for Rodeo Houston.
Biles, 28, has been all over the place lately, too, as she was recently seen hanging with fellow Olympic champ Rebeca Andrade at a Real Madrid soccer match.
Now, she has to follow fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne, who did the “Riders Up” call on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks.
Biles actually missed Dunne when she came to visit LSU Gymnastics last month and took an epic photo with the Lady Tigers team without her, but maybe they can hang out at the Derby.
Owens, 29, meanwhile, is enjoying his NFL offseason and tagged along with his G.O.A.T. gymnast wife where the two wore over-the-top stunning purple fits together.
You certainly can’t miss them together in the crowd.
Biles also impressed on Friday hanging with mom.
Biles and Owens are enjoying their time in Kentucky, even doing some dancing before the Derby.
Good luck to Biles with her big moment at the Kentucky Derby — no doubt she can handle the pressure.
