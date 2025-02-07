The Athlete Lifestyle logo

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler fails in all-camouflage fit at Phoenix Open

Fashion Fore judges golf fits for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. In our debut, the usually stylish Fowler needs to go back to the drawing board.

Matthew Graham

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Welcome to Fashion Fore for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, a regular column humorously judging golfers' fits. In a world where only the majors seem to matter, the style choices of the best players in the world create more buzz than their actual results on the course. Enjoy!

Rickie Fowler did for orange what Tiger Woods did for red.

When the PGA Tour star was at the height of his popularity, kids everywhere would sport their Puma orange shirts and straight-brim baseball caps in support of the extremely popular six-time tour winner.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac reveals surprising Tiger Woods trait that made her blush

Rickie Fowler
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well, in the inaugural post for Fashion Fore, the 36-year-old former Oklahoma State standout (and yes, the reason he started to wear the flashy color to honor his Cowboys) should have stuck to his pastels at the Phoenix Open.

Given the influx of LIV Golf team style, PGA Tour players, working closely with their apparel sponsor, seem more determined than ever to stand out, which makes complete sense. Our only argument on Fashion Fore is to still have it look good. This is trying too hard.

Golf influencer and Netflix "Full Swing" star Dan Rapaport had the same joke that all of us had in our golf text chats. He's invisible! On second thought, if he just had the bright orange coat, he'd be all set to go on a big -game hunting trip.

It was hotly debated amongst my friends which was more of a golf-style atrocity - this look or Jason Day's highly controversial Pebble Beach sweatsuit. My vote - this was more of an abomination.

Jason Day
February 2, 2025: Jason Day on the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Final score (from 1-10: 1 being awful, 10 being gotta have it)

Fashion Fore score: 1 - That fit should disappear forever.

Could you wear it at a snooty country club or a local muni?: Absolutely not. The only reason an amateur golfer should ever wear camouflage is if they honorably served in the military (with the brand of service proudly displayed). And even then, camo probably shouldn't mix with the links.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion