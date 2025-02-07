PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler fails in all-camouflage fit at Phoenix Open
Welcome to Fashion Fore for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, a regular column humorously judging golfers' fits. In a world where only the majors seem to matter, the style choices of the best players in the world create more buzz than their actual results on the course. Enjoy!
Rickie Fowler did for orange what Tiger Woods did for red.
When the PGA Tour star was at the height of his popularity, kids everywhere would sport their Puma orange shirts and straight-brim baseball caps in support of the extremely popular six-time tour winner.
Well, in the inaugural post for Fashion Fore, the 36-year-old former Oklahoma State standout (and yes, the reason he started to wear the flashy color to honor his Cowboys) should have stuck to his pastels at the Phoenix Open.
Given the influx of LIV Golf team style, PGA Tour players, working closely with their apparel sponsor, seem more determined than ever to stand out, which makes complete sense. Our only argument on Fashion Fore is to still have it look good. This is trying too hard.
Golf influencer and Netflix "Full Swing" star Dan Rapaport had the same joke that all of us had in our golf text chats. He's invisible! On second thought, if he just had the bright orange coat, he'd be all set to go on a big -game hunting trip.
It was hotly debated amongst my friends which was more of a golf-style atrocity - this look or Jason Day's highly controversial Pebble Beach sweatsuit. My vote - this was more of an abomination.
Final score (from 1-10: 1 being awful, 10 being gotta have it)
Fashion Fore score: 1 - That fit should disappear forever.
Could you wear it at a snooty country club or a local muni?: Absolutely not. The only reason an amateur golfer should ever wear camouflage is if they honorably served in the military (with the brand of service proudly displayed). And even then, camo probably shouldn't mix with the links.