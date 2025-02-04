Tiger Woods Unveils Sun Day Red Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Last week, Tiger Woods and Sun Day Red excited golf fans with a social media post teasing the brand's upcoming apparel launch for the warmer months. Much to the delight of players everywhere, Sun Day Red's first-ever Spring/Summer Collection is here.
Dedicated to delivering exceptional apparel, footwear and accessories for individuals who share a passion for playing and competing in golf and life.
The collection showcases a diverse array of premium polo shirts, intricate 3D lightweight knits, an assortment of hoodies ranging from lightweight to cashmere and chain stitch designs.
Elevate your performance with Sun Day Red's collection of high-quality golf accessories, featuring performance-driven belts, umbrellas, plush towels, gloves, essential tees, and ball markers.
"Our goal is to make premium, high-performing products rooted in traditional golf values, including timeless design, efficient function and enduring style," said Caje Moye, Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director.
"That's what Tiger seeks in his gear, and his input has been invaluable to helping us create and finetune our products to reach that goal."
Engineered with Tiger
Just like the Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress, every product has been worn, tested, or reviewed by the "Big Cat" himself. Each piece benefits from Tiger's competitive insights, advancing performance through innovative fabrics and strategic design.
Inspired by Tiger, the driving force behind Sun Day Red, we strive for continuous improvement to create products for those seeking a competitive edge and unrivaled performance products.
Polos
Sun Day Red's Spring/Summer '25 collection has three polo fits: the Heritage Polo, the Refined Polo, and the TW Performance Polo. This collection has the brand's largest offering of colors, materials, and fits to date. Below are a couple of Tiger's favorite polos:
Icon Polo: A core piece in every drop. Tiger helped create the dimensions of the Heritage Fit, which provides the room needed to swing without restriction but isn't bulky.
- For his practice and competition shirts, we collaborated closely to perfect breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, a 3-button placket with buttons spaced exactly 2 ¼” apart, a self-fabric collar with a tailored spread, and a stepped hem designed to stay tucked when he swings, bends and crouches.
- Colors: Light Blue, Denim, Navy Blazer, Black, White, Light Gray, Sunday Red™, Dark Green, Light Pink, Teal, Azalea, Pale Blue
- Pricing: $110
SDR Stripe Polo: Thin striping from top to bottom, including the self-fabric collar, gives this polo a simple, sophisticated look that’s always in style. The Heritage fit gives you room to swing and provides comfort wherever you wear it.
- Since he was a kid, Tiger has loved the look of classic stripes. Watch for him wearing this one during competition.
- Colors: Navy Blazer, White, Light Blue, Pale Blue, Light Pink
- Pricing: $115
Shoreline PQ Polo: A super-versatile polo with a tailored fit and a beautifully minimal design that includes a self-fabric collar and 2-button placket in simple, solid colors. The modern Jersey Pique fabric is lightweight and smooth, with less tooth than usual in this type of material for an exceptionally soft and premium look and feel.
- Tiger insists logos should be seen, not felt. The chest logos on the Refined and Heritage polos may look simple, but a lot goes into them. Each one consists of multiple layers of high-density, soft silicone absent rough edges or a coarse surface, so when you’re wearing the shirt you won’t feel it scrape against your skin or dig in.
- Colors: Navy Blazer, Light Blue, White, Light Pink, Pale Blue
- Pricing: $110
TWP Core Stripe Polo: The technologically superior design and advanced fabric of TW Performance polos like this are specifically designed to promote swing speed.
- What Tiger likes most about TW Performance polos is how effortlessly they mirror the golfer’s every move without pulling, tugging or getting stuck anywhere in the swing.
- Colors: Gray, Navy Blazer, Red
- Pricing: $105
3D Knit Sweaters
Sun Day Red’s sweaters are created using an innovative process called 3D Knitting, which produces a precisely made garment constructed without seams, woven from a single strand of yarn. 3D Knitting allows the brand to create a sweater with stretch and flex zones while eliminating excess bulk. That’s an advantage over conventionally constructed sweaters that tend to tug and pull as you turn, especially in the shoulders.
For Tiger, the slightest amount of restriction is a dealbreaker. His testing and input was invaluable to helping Sun Day Red create blueprints for its sweater collection, including crews, vests, quarter zips and hoodies all produced via 3D Knitting to allow full freedom of motion. Highlights from the collection include:
3D Lightweight LS Crew: Ideal for golf in every way, especially performance. 3D Knitting creates a seamless garment with strategically positioned flex and stretch zones to prevent restriction when you swing. A crewneck sweater with a can’t-miss look that’s clean and classic, whether you layer it over a polo, dress shirt or tee shirt.
- Colors: Iron, Chinchilla, Navy Blazer
- Pricing: $125
3D Lightweight Quarter Zip: A super-versatile lightweight layer that looks great over a polo shirt on the first tee or great over a button-down at your next team meeting. 3D Knit construction means no seams and smartly positioned stretch/flex zones for easy freedom of motion and no seams for an exceptional comfort and a pleasing appearance.
- Colors: Iron, Denim, Navy Blazer
- Pricing: $150
Cashmere
Tiger’s enthusiasm for cashmere inspired the Sun Day Red creative team to learn all about the material in order to maximize its use in the Spring/Summer ‘25 Collection. Cashmere’s natural warmth and softness make it exceptional to work with.
Employing the same innovative 3D Knitting process has allowed Sun Day Red to make seamless cashmere sweaters with strategically positioned stretch and flex zones that allow full freedom of motion, while also being bulk free.
3D Tour Cashmere Crew: A midweight crew made of the finest 100% premium cashmere. The 3D Knitting method we use creates a seamless garment with strategically positioned stretch and flex zones that allow full freedom of motion and a clean, comfortable fit.
- Tiger has always kept a cashmere sweater in his bag, ready to go, at competitions. Now that sweater is made by Sun Day Red, designed to fit, feel and perform exactly the way he wants it to.
- Colors: Natural, Brown, Light Blue, Denim, Navy, Frost Grey, Black Charcoal, Sunday Red
- Pricing: $350
3D Tour Cashmere Hoodie: A pleasing union that combines the softness and warmth of cashmere and the easy fit and unmistakable silhouette of a hoodie.
- Sun Day Red’s cashmere sweaters went through numerous rounds of testing with Tiger until the design team arrived at the combination of weight, fit, feel, construction, performance and durability that satisfied him.
- We made the forearm dimensions slightly tighter than usual because Tiger likes to hike his sleeves back about two inches when he plays.
- Colors: Natural, Brown, Light Blue, Denim, Navy, Frost Grey, Black Charcoal, Sunday Red
- Pricing: $375
Accessories
From limited-edition ball makers to weather-ready umbrellas, Sun Day Red’s Spring/Summer ‘25 collection sets a new standard in accessories—delivering performance, style and innovation like never before.
- Poker Chip Ball Marker: With each drop, Sun Day Red offers limited edition ball marker collections. Each one is carefully wrought and superbly crafted. The Poker Chip collection includes silver/black and gold/black ball markers complete with a Sun Day Red stamped pattern. Pricing: $60.
- Hibrid Tour 2 Gloves: A glove’s job is to ensure you have a secure, no-slip hold on the club. That’s the idea behind the Hibrid Tour 2. Designed to deliver exactly what a golf glove should: enhance, distraction-free traction. Pricing: $45.
- Ratchet Belt: Tiger’s new belt features a ratchet-style buckle, which features a track on the belt’s inner side to secure it. A key benefit of a ratchet belt is how it allows you to customize the fit more precisely, and if there’s an advantage to be had, you know Tiger is all over it. Pricing: $100.
- Mixed Bag Tee: Tiger finds competitive advantages everywhere—even in his tees. This bag includes 100 tees in two lengths, standard and long, for optimized performance with different clubs and shots.
- Cypress Cord Towel: Made of substantial, 100% cotton and featuring a corded surface designed to dig grass and dirt from your grooves with ease. Pricing: $50.
- Cypress Umbrella: Rain is a fact of golf life, and when it comes down hard you’ll be glad you have a sturdy, protective umbrella like this one. Pricing: $100.
For a full list of the products, online shippers can visit sundayred.com. Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.