Paige Spiranac reveals surprising Tiger Woods trait that made her blush
Paige Spiranac probably gives many wives and girlfriends a little angst.
The golf influencer and model has built up a huge following across social media with her many provocative looks and Tiger Woods hot takes, while having the game that most amateur golfers, and many professionals, would envy, like bombing 287-yard drives nonchalantly.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana on Super Bowl LIX radio row, where Spiranac has had to fend for herself, the 31-year-old former San Diego State Aztecs star revealed why the tables were turned when she met the 15-time major winner GOAT, who of course is morning the loss of his mother Kultilda.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top celebrating Super Bowl LIX
After talking about playing with LIV Golf star and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Montana asks Spiranac who from professional golf she'd still want to play with.
"Well of course Tiger Woods," Spiranac said. "He gave me a chipping lesson once. It was like the greatest experience of my life. He smells so good by the way... Like that was the first thing I noticed."
RELATED: Paige Spiranac rocks sizzling Chiefs bikini after AFC Championship Game win
Montana follows up with, what does he smell like?
"Success," Spiranac joked. "I never smelled him before, and it was incredible. So I would love to play a a round of golf with him."
RELATED: Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?
Then the golf influencer, with 4 million Instagram followers, mentions Phil Mickelson, who has blocker her on social media for some reason.
"Phil Mickelson would obviously be such an interesting experience, I feel like," Spiranac said. "I'd like to play a round with him. But he has to unblock me first for that to happen. We can make amends and play some golf."
Given Spiranac was wearing a T-shirt for the interview that read, "I just hope both teams have fun," Mickelson should take her up on the offer.
Watch the full interview below, including finding out who her dread foursome is.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams