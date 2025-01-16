The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is the highest paid player on the LIV Golf tour?

With LIV Golf getting a major network deal with FOX Sports, the competition for the world's greatest players vs. the PGA Tour just got a lot stiffer.

Matthew Graham

Sep 15, 2024: Jon Rahm after the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament
Sep 15, 2024: Jon Rahm after the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

LIV Golf is not going anywhere.

After announcing a new CEO, media veteran Scott O’Neil, to replace PGA legend Greg Norman, LIV Golf made a major splash by announcing a multiyear deal with FOX Sports, the first time it will be aired on a major network.

Now the arms race between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has ratcheted to another level, not to mention other golf start-ups like the Tiger Woods-backed TGL.

So given LIV Golf seems like it's here to stay, who are the players making the most money heading into the 2025 season next month? And for comparison, how do they stack up to their PGA peers? (The numbers are based on 2024 annual earnings and do not take into account the reported nine-figure signing bonuses for players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm.)

Some names, and where they rank vs. their PGA competition, will surprise you.

RELATED: Golf model Paige Spiranac net worth - how much is the viral influencer star making?

No. 10 - Carlos Ortiz: $7.39 million (vs. Patrick Cantlay's $6.27 million)

Carlos Ortiz
Carlos Ortiz / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

No. 9 - Abraham Ancer: $7.44 million (vs. Keegan Bradley's $6.87 million)

Abraham Ancer
Abraham Ancer / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 8 - Louis Oosthuizen: $8.06 million (vs. Sahith Theegala's $8.28 million)

Louis Oosthuizen
Louis Oosthuizen / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 7 - Cameron Smith: $8.08 million (vs. Colin Morikawa's $8.36 million)

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 6 - Dean Burmester: $8.37 million (vs. Ludvig Aberg's $9.72 million)

Dean Burmester
Dean Burmester / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

No. 5 - Brooks Koepka: $11.57 million (vs. Rory McIlroy's $10.89 million)

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

No. 4 - Tyrrell Hatton: $11.63 million (vs. Wyndham Clark's $10.9 million)

Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

No. 3 - Sergio Garcia: $17.09 million (vs. Hideki Matsuyama's $11.23 million)

Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 2 - Joaquin Niemann: $24.38 million (vs. Xander Schauffele's $18.35 million)

Joaquin Niemann
Joaquin Niemann / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Jon Rahm: $34.75 million (vs. Scottie Scheffler's $62.2 million)

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business