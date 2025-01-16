Who is the highest paid player on the LIV Golf tour?
LIV Golf is not going anywhere.
After announcing a new CEO, media veteran Scott O’Neil, to replace PGA legend Greg Norman, LIV Golf made a major splash by announcing a multiyear deal with FOX Sports, the first time it will be aired on a major network.
Now the arms race between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has ratcheted to another level, not to mention other golf start-ups like the Tiger Woods-backed TGL.
So given LIV Golf seems like it's here to stay, who are the players making the most money heading into the 2025 season next month? And for comparison, how do they stack up to their PGA peers? (The numbers are based on 2024 annual earnings and do not take into account the reported nine-figure signing bonuses for players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm.)
Some names, and where they rank vs. their PGA competition, will surprise you.
