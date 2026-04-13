Rory McIlroy’s Mom Rosie’s Special Masters Tribute Purse For Son Stole Show Sunday
Rory McIlroy became just the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back Masters on Sunday, and he got to do it in front of his mom and dad. It was his mom’s special purse during his big moment, though, that stood out in an awesome way.
McIlroy controlled the back nine beautifully after falling behind by two strokes, finishing 1-under par to finish -12 for the tournament, winning by one shot over Scottie Scheffler (-11).
His win at Augusta National in Georgia was extra special as he not only had another special moment with his wife Erica Stoll and 5-year-old daughter Poppy, but he did it in front of mom Rosie and dad Gerry.
It was emotional for McIlroy after he won the first back-to-back green jacket since Tiger Woods did it in 2001-2002, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo with the exclusive honor.
The 36-year-old McIlroy would reveal to reporters why he didn’t even want mom and dad there on his historic day.
Well, they made it all the way from Northern Ireland, and Rosie certainly was a can’t miss in her colorful outfit.
It was all about Rosie’s awesome Rory purse
It was her purse that stole the show, though, that was printed with a newspaper article from her son’s win last year where he competed the career grand slam winning all four majors and ended a near 11-year drought without one.
Now, that’s a proud mom.
She’ll need to get another one specially printed from this year’s win in 2027 as Rory tries to become the first golfer ever to three-peat at the Masters.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.