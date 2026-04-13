Rory McIlroy’s Mom Rosie’s Special Masters Tribute Purse For Son Stole Show Sunday

Rory McIlroy became just the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back Masters on Sunday, and he got to do it in front of his mom and dad. It was his mom’s special purse during his big moment, though, that stood out in an awesome way.

McIlroy controlled the back nine beautifully after falling behind by two strokes, finishing 1-under par to finish -12 for the tournament, winning by one shot over Scottie Scheffler (-11).

Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

His win at Augusta National in Georgia was extra special as he not only had another special moment with his wife Erica Stoll and 5-year-old daughter Poppy, but he did it in front of mom Rosie and dad Gerry.

Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while standing with his parents, Rosie and Gerry, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy, during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It was emotional for McIlroy after he won the first back-to-back green jacket since Tiger Woods did it in 2001-2002, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo with the exclusive honor.

Rory McIlroy just won the Master’s Golf Tournament and the Green Jacket that goes with it. This time, his parents (Rosy & Gerry) got to see it. They invested so much in his early life. Now they got to see their son win in front of the world. Congrats to the Irishman!! pic.twitter.com/olg6YYcMnp — Glenn Burris (@glennburrisjr) April 12, 2026

The 36-year-old McIlroy would reveal to reporters why he didn’t even want mom and dad there on his historic day.

Well, they made it all the way from Northern Ireland, and Rosie certainly was a can’t miss in her colorful outfit.

It was all about Rosie’s awesome Rory purse

It was her purse that stole the show, though, that was printed with a newspaper article from her son’s win last year where he competed the career grand slam winning all four majors and ended a near 11-year drought without one.

Rory’s mom used a purse today with a newspaper article from last year announcing his career slam printed on it 😭 pic.twitter.com/leafNNuhGD — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) April 13, 2026

Now, that’s a proud mom.

She’ll need to get another one specially printed from this year’s win in 2027 as Rory tries to become the first golfer ever to three-peat at the Masters.