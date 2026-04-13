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Rory McIlroy’s Mom Rosie’s Special Masters Tribute Purse For Son Stole Show Sunday

The mother of the now back-to-back champion certainly showed her pride for her son before he even won the final round.
Matt Ryan|
Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy became just the fourth golfer in history to win back-to-back Masters on Sunday, and he got to do it in front of his mom and dad. It was his mom’s special purse during his big moment, though, that stood out in an awesome way.

McIlroy controlled the back nine beautifully after falling behind by two strokes, finishing 1-under par to finish -12 for the tournament, winning by one shot over Scottie Scheffler (-11).

Rory McIlroy
Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

His win at Augusta National in Georgia was extra special as he not only had another special moment with his wife Erica Stoll and 5-year-old daughter Poppy, but he did it in front of mom Rosie and dad Gerry.

Rory McIlro
Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while standing with his parents, Rosie and Gerry, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy, during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It was emotional for McIlroy after he won the first back-to-back green jacket since Tiger Woods did it in 2001-2002, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo with the exclusive honor.

The 36-year-old McIlroy would reveal to reporters why he didn’t even want mom and dad there on his historic day.

Well, they made it all the way from Northern Ireland, and Rosie certainly was a can’t miss in her colorful outfit.

It was all about Rosie’s awesome Rory purse

It was her purse that stole the show, though, that was printed with a newspaper article from her son’s win last year where he competed the career grand slam winning all four majors and ended a near 11-year drought without one.

Now, that’s a proud mom.

She’ll need to get another one specially printed from this year’s win in 2027 as Rory tries to become the first golfer ever to three-peat at the Masters.

Rory McIlroy’s famil
Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while standing with his parents, Rosie and Gerry, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy, during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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