Rory McIlroy Jokes About Home Life to Wife Erica and Daughter After Masters Win

Rory McIlroy became the fourth person in the history of The Masters to win the iconic tournament back-to-back times on April 12.

McIlroy will likely go down as the greatest golfer of this modern generation, even before this second straight win at August National. And while he battled through some adversity to reach this point, the bottom line is that he secured his second straight green jacket, and that's all that matters.

Rory McIlroy celebrates | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy Shares Poignant Message to Wife Erica Stoll and Daughter Poppy After 2nd Masters Win

After sinking his final putt on the 18th hole, one of the first things that McIlroy did after celebrating was finding his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy, along with his mom and dad in the crowd.

He beckoned Poppy over to give her a hug, then shared a kiss with his wife in what was a wholesome and heartwarming moment.

Soon after, McIlroy took to the podium at Augusta National for a second straight year and delivered a powerful message to his family.

"First and foremost, my wife and daughter, Erica and Poppy. They have to put up with me at home, and trust me, sometimes that's a tough thing to do. But they have been my biggest supporters, and this has definitely turned into Poppy's favorite week of the year. I don't know if it's because of the Par 3 Tournament, or all you can eat ice cream in the players' services building," McIlroy said, per an X post from The Masters' account.

Apr 12, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Caddie Harry Diamond (from left) sits with Rory McIlroy’s parents, Gerry and Rosie, his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica Stoll, during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

He then continued with, "And also, I want to thank—not thank, jeez. My mom and dad. They weren't here last year to celebrate with us, and surprisingly, I had to convince them to come this year, because they thought that the reason that I won was because they weren't here. So I'm glad that we proved that wrong. But mom and dad, I owe everything to you."

Watch as Rory McIlroy receives his second Green Jacket at Augusta National. #themasters https://t.co/tZDUCGR0h5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

McIlroy began getting emotional in this moment, with his voice breaking. He added, "You are the most wonderful parents, and if I could be half the parent to Poppy that you are to me, then I know I've done a good job. Thank you."

McIlroy's relationship with his wife has been a major talking point over the past few years. This is why it was cool to see him proclaiming his gratitude to her and his daughter in one of the biggest speeches of his life.