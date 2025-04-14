Rory McIlroy's wife, Justin Rose's wife share tearjerker hug after Masters drama
The only family that probably wasn't rooting for Rory McIlroy to finally win a Masters Tournament was Justin Rose's.
And from everything written and said about the 2013 US Open champion, Rose is pure class. Well apparently so is his wife Kate Phillips.
In what had to be a personally agonizing moment for her and her husband, Mrs. Phillips immediately embraced Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll after the now Grand Slam winner's putt dropped in the hole with a hug that what was most likely full of tears for both women.
Every casual sports fan has by now seen the footage of McIlroy, who looked like he was going to have a career-defining choke on the famous back nine, pull it all together to rally in a playoff against Rose to capture his fifth major, his first since 2014, collapsing to the ground from the raw emotion of finally getting the world's biggest proverbial monkey off of his back.
Stoll and McIlroy have been under scrutiny as a couple ever since their called-off divorce last year, so it must have been just as emotional for McIlroy's partner to see him break through after so much heartbreak the last decade.
Phillips then was seen sharing another warm embrace with the green jacket winner, telling the ride-or-die Ryder Cup buddy, "I'm really, really happy for you."
So was the rest of the casual sports-rooting world as McIlroy cemented his place in golf history, even though he forgot to mention Erica in his victory speech, turning his attention to their adorable daughter Poppy instead, telling her, "Never give up on your dreams."
Hopefully Rose's dream of green jacket is still alive, because in defeat, he and his wife Kate proved they deserve it.