Rory McIlroy's wife, Justin Rose's wife share tearjerker hug after Masters drama

In a pure class move, Rose's wife Kate Phillips immediately embraced McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll after the Masters Tournament playoff that saw her husband lose.

Matthew Graham

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The only family that probably wasn't rooting for Rory McIlroy to finally win a Masters Tournament was Justin Rose's.

And from everything written and said about the 2013 US Open champion, Rose is pure class. Well apparently so is his wife Kate Phillips.

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll, Poppy McIlroy
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In what had to be a personally agonizing moment for her and her husband, Mrs. Phillips immediately embraced Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll after the now Grand Slam winner's putt dropped in the hole with a hug that what was most likely full of tears for both women.

Every casual sports fan has by now seen the footage of McIlroy, who looked like he was going to have a career-defining choke on the famous back nine, pull it all together to rally in a playoff against Rose to capture his fifth major, his first since 2014, collapsing to the ground from the raw emotion of finally getting the world's biggest proverbial monkey off of his back.

Stoll and McIlroy have been under scrutiny as a couple ever since their called-off divorce last year, so it must have been just as emotional for McIlroy's partner to see him break through after so much heartbreak the last decade.

Phillips then was seen sharing another warm embrace with the green jacket winner, telling the ride-or-die Ryder Cup buddy, "I'm really, really happy for you."

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

So was the rest of the casual sports-rooting world as McIlroy cemented his place in golf history, even though he forgot to mention Erica in his victory speech, turning his attention to their adorable daughter Poppy instead, telling her, "Never give up on your dreams."

Hopefully Rose's dream of green jacket is still alive, because in defeat, he and his wife Kate proved they deserve it.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

