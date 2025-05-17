Sparks star Kelsey Plum wears insane shirt, boots for WNBA fit in Valkyries debut
Kelsey Plum hopes to make a splash for her new team the Los Angeles Sparks this season. She certainly did for her pregame fit for the first game.
The former Las Vegas Aces two-time champion came over to LA after a blockbuster trade that involved Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Lloyd to Vegas. She’s had fun in the offseason getting to know her new teammates and showing off how small she is next to 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink.
Plum is in her 8th season in the league and averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists per game last season.
It all began again with her new team on Friday night in the very first game for the new Golden State Valkyries, and it started with Plum’s fire entrance in an insane shirt, miniskirt and boots combo.
She even has the shades to match.
Plum was married to former NFL star tight end Darren Waller in 2023, but unfortunately they divorced after just over a year in 2024. Despite that, she’s always all smiles.
Well done, Plum. The season is already off to a great start for her. Best of luck the rest of the way.