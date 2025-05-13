6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink amazes in SI Swimsuit issue debut
It's been a rough road to recovery for Cameron Brink to get back on the court, hopefully returning from a major knee injury next month.
Away from it, the WNBA star has been crushing it as a fashion influencer, model, and podcast host. Oh, and the former Stanford Cardinal first-team All American got engaged to her college sweetheart Ben Felter.
What could possibly top all of that? Maybe being chosen as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the 2025 issue. OK, so it's a close second to getting married this year, with a huge rock to prove it. But it's still an awesome honor, and the second year Los Angeles Sparks power forward and former No. 2 overall pick was a natural, crushing all of her oceanfront looks.
While the 23-year-old Princeton native, who is close with Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry and his entire family, including co-hosting her podcast, "Straight to Cam," with Curry's sister Sydel, as well as Dell and Sonya being Brink's godparents, was honored to be chosen as an SI Swimsuit model, it led to some self-reflection.
"I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially a female athlete," Brink told SI Swimsuit. "Am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think? My femininity, I hold that very close to my self image. It's definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete [has] had a really rough go with body image, but I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place, and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It's just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this."
It's a great message, and if these photos are any indication, this won't be her last photoshoot with the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand.
