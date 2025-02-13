New Sparks star Kelsey Plum is tiny beside 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink
Newest Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum got a squad welcome from fellow teammates Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. While she will most certainly fit in with the team, she stood out for how short she looked compared to those two.
Hamby stands at 6-foot-3, while Brink is a bit taller at 6-foot-4. In fact, Brink just made actor Jamie Foxx look tiny standing back-to-back with him. The only time we’ve seen Brink look small is when she stood next to San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who at 7-foot-3 dwarfs almost anyone on the planet.
Plum, who was traded to the Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces in a blockbuster deal, stands at just 5-foot-8 as a guard. She got sandwiched between Brink and Hamby in an epic photo where she looks super small.
They will be a fun group to watch next season.
Brink already welcomed Plum on social media, calling her “my dawg” in a post that showed Plum already in a Sparks uniform.
Plum averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season for the Aces. She’s a two-time champion and three-time All-Star. Plum brings that championship DNA the Sparks need. She’s already fitting in — sort of.
