The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New Sparks star Kelsey Plum shares Cameron Brink in painful rehab machine

The new Los Angeles teammates are working out, but with much different exercises.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink warms up.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink warms up. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cameron Brink is working super hard to get back into athlete shape after she shared a stunning update on her status with her knee injury. Part of that training looked quite painful in a machine that pulls your legs apart as close as you can get to the splits.

The Los Angeles Sparks star has been out of basketball since she tore her ACL in June, forcing her to miss the remainder for her rookie season and the inaugural season of the Unrivaled league with the Lunar Owls.

RELATED: WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over 5-foot- 9 Sydel Curry in behind-the-scenes pics

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Brink in her Lunar Owls uniform she couldn’t compete in. / Cameron Brink / Instagram

She’s been pushing herself in crazy workouts like back lunges with a kid in her arms, all while keeping her fit game at an All-Star level like her all-black superhero-like look. While she may not be happy about the male practice, Brink will be fully back by the start of the season in May.

Her newest teammate Kelsey Plum came over in a blockbuster trade from the Las Vegas Aces. Plum shared her own photos training, but dropped in one of Brink doing the splits machine.

Camron Brink
Kelsey Plum/Instagram

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink vibes out to hip-hop while doing a makeup check

Wow, that looks painful.

Here’s Plum’s full post with her workouts as well.

Plum and Brink will look to make quite the combo on the court for the Sparks when the season tips.

Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, and Rickea Jackson
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News