New Sparks star Kelsey Plum shares Cameron Brink in painful rehab machine
Cameron Brink is working super hard to get back into athlete shape after she shared a stunning update on her status with her knee injury. Part of that training looked quite painful in a machine that pulls your legs apart as close as you can get to the splits.
The Los Angeles Sparks star has been out of basketball since she tore her ACL in June, forcing her to miss the remainder for her rookie season and the inaugural season of the Unrivaled league with the Lunar Owls.
RELATED: WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over 5-foot- 9 Sydel Curry in behind-the-scenes pics
She’s been pushing herself in crazy workouts like back lunges with a kid in her arms, all while keeping her fit game at an All-Star level like her all-black superhero-like look. While she may not be happy about the male practice, Brink will be fully back by the start of the season in May.
Her newest teammate Kelsey Plum came over in a blockbuster trade from the Las Vegas Aces. Plum shared her own photos training, but dropped in one of Brink doing the splits machine.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink vibes out to hip-hop while doing a makeup check
Wow, that looks painful.
Here’s Plum’s full post with her workouts as well.
Plum and Brink will look to make quite the combo on the court for the Sparks when the season tips.