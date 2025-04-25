The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal stuns in first public appearance since welcoming baby

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, steps out to support Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves

Emily Bicks

Nov. 24, 2024.:Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field.
Nov. 24, 2024.:Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian proudly watched as three of his players were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24.

The New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9, the Denver Broncos picked up defensive Jahdae Barron at No. 20, and wide receiver Matthew Barron went to the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.

“I try to sit back and enjoy it," Sarksiain told the SEC Network of the NFL draft. "I’ll be on the couch enjoying it all trying to be a proud papa."

Of course, Sarkisian, is already a "proud papa" at home, as he and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, quietly welcomed their first child together earlier this month. Sarkisian also shares two sons and a daughter, Taylor, Ashley and Brad, with his former wife, Stephanie.

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The 39-year-old stylist showed off her maternity photos on April 4 and wrote, "He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙."

Loreal promised her 139,000 followers on Instagram that she'd return to her "regular scheduling programming sooner than later," and she wasn't kidding.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian (center) poses with friends on April 25, 2025. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Just three weeks later, Loreal made her first public appearance at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.

Longhorns alum and super Matthew McConaughey, one of the fundraiser's founders, attended the event, along with his wife, Camila Alves. "Fun Fridays," Loreal wrote while posting a video of Alves.

Camila Alves, Loreal Sarkisian
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey's wife. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

