Loreal Sarkisian goes makeup-free in heartfelt thanks after pregnancy stunner
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is having one epic year. After Sarkisian signed a new contract extension that keeps him with the University of Texas at Austin through the 2031 season, the 51-year-old and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, surprised fans by announcing that they secretly welcomed their first child together.
Loreal revealed the surprising news on April 4. She posted several maternity shots on Instagram and wrote, "He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude!
"Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙."
While this marks Loreal's first child, Sarkisian shares two sons a daughter, Taylor, Ashley and Brad, with his former wife, Stephanie.
Sarkisian tied the knot with Loreal on June 29, 2020. While the couple announced their decision to divorce in July 2024, they've since reconciled. The 39-year-old stylist regulalry showed off her stunning engagement ring while cheering for the Longhorns last season.
Loreal, who has 137,000 followers on Instagram, shared the first glimpse into her life as a new mom on April 5. She said on Instagram Stories, "Hi guys. Happy Saturday. Sorry about the bare face, crazy-face hair, all of it. But I think I get a pass."
’"I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later. But for now, I just wanted to say thank you to all of our close friends and family. Our support system has been amazing.
"And then of course all of his new fashionista friends, Longhorn Nation aunties and uncles - thank you. The love is real. We can feel it. But it is very personal, a special time, and a sensitive time."
"One day, when we're ready, we'll share more. But for now, that is it. He's here! Just keep us all prayed up and I’ll talk to y’all later."