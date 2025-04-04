Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal makes stunning baby announcement
While it's the offseason for college football, there are few days off for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. In addition to preparing for Arch Manning era in Texas, he's pitching teams on former Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the NFL draft.
Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, however, revealed some major personal news on April 4. While the couple announced their plan to divorce after four years of marriage last summer, they've since reconciled. And now, the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" and Sarkisian are parents!
Loreal, 39, managed to hide her pregnancy over the past nine months. Amid trips to Paris and hosting her own fashion show in Austin, Loreal never revealed that she was expecting.
The 39-year-old stylist showed off her stunning maternity photos on Friday and wrote, "He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙."
Loreal, who attended nearly every game last season, home and away, always arrived in style. Now we know she was masterfully hiding a baby bump!
Loreal hinted to her 136,000 followers on Instagram that something was up afterannouncing a break from social media last month. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 1, "Hiii. So sorry I've been in and out! My schedule has been a little cray cray lol! Also I won't be doing any Fasion Month right now (as you've prob noticed). Not to worry I'll be back in the Fall!"
Congratulations to the happy couple! Welcome to the world, "Prince of Texas Longhorns Football."