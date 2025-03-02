Loreal Sarkisian reveals 'hardest' part of marriage with hubby Steve
While it's the offseason for college football, there are few days off for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. In addition to preparing for Arch Manning era in Texas, he spent the past week at the NFL Combine, pitching teams on former Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.
One person who understands the demands of being a head coach, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian. Known as "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," Loreal attends nearly every game, home and away, and always arrives in style.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops baller ‘boss’ fit before Texas-Ohio State game
Loreal, however, is much more than just a coach's wife. The fashion influencer and personal stylist, who founded the XOLO foundation, spent time in Paris last month celebrating Louis Vuitton's men's 2025 fall-winter menswear collection.
While the 39-year-old announced on March 1 that she's planning to take a break from social media, she conducted a Q&A with her 136,000 followers on Instagram before going dark. One person asked, "What's the hardest part about being a coach's wife," and she gave a very honest answer.
Loreal replied, "Having been a coach and athlete myself I totally get the demand of the job. Especially with him being a head coach. It doesn't bother me. I am a very busy woman with my own brand and businesses so sometimes it has been difficult to navigate both since it's all so demanding. But we do a good job at supporting one another so it works."
Loreal and Sarkisian, 50, have had their share of ups and downs. Last summer, the couple announced their plan to divorce after four years of marriage, however, they've since reconciled.
They wrote in a shared statement at the time, "After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce. We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together. Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."
