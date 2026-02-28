Tara Lipinski Causes Stir in Black Leather Skirt, Thigh-High Socks 'Traitors' Fit

Tara Lipinski just got done crushing the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy with her counterpart Johnny Weir. She’s still crushing her outfits after with her “Traitors” fit that is truly stunning.

Lipinski and Weir were big hits with their fits during the figure skating broadcasts on NBC for the Milano Cortina Games.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Lipinski and Weir are always a hit for figure skating. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

During the Games, they stole the show when the duo matched in sparkly black for the final Exhibition Gala skate and other looks like Lipinski’s golden dress.

They also caused a stir sipping some champagne in the bathtub after Alysa Liu’s gold.

The two are also stars on the show The Traitors, but missed the Season 4 reunion because of the Olympics. Lipinski didn’t disappoint with this fairytale like look you might see on Halloween.

She wrote with it, “What a wild ride. One of the craziest experiences of my life! And one of the hardest which I wasn’t expecting. Going in I thought with my life long experience in sports and tv that it might be easy. 😂 The whole “it’s just a game” wore off pretty quickly. Not having done reality tv ever before was definitely a disadvantage 😂 I was so confused how I could make friends and then “banish” them. As crazy as this sounds, this game taught me a lot about myself and by the end I walked out of that castle with more confidence, so many amazing memories and embracing myself for exactly who I am. I never knew Traitors would have a such an impact 😂 Coming in I knew I wanted to play this game with integrity, have some boundaries that aligned with my morals outside of the castle and show up completely and authentically as myself. I knew that it might get me kicked out early as that’s not what traditionally gets airtime or is the smartest strategic gameplay…but somehow I made it to end! And somehow Johnny and I clocked who the traitors were. 😂 I’m proud of my journey in this castle and I wanted to know if my daughter ever watched this show that she would be proud of me. 🥰 I just want to thank all of you too! Your messages, support and love have been so overwhelming in the most amazing way! #traitors”

It doesn’t matter if it’s at the ice rink or the castle Lipinski always slays her fit.