Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Let Loose After Alysa Liu Gold With Bath Tub Champagne Fun

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have been big hit at the Milano Cortina Games with their eye-popping fits, but the story everyone is talking about today is Alysa Liu winning gold. The two celebrated the end of the competitive figure skating events at the Winter Olympics with some bath tub champagne fun.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

RELATED: Tara Lipinski’s Sweater Dress Raises Eyebrows Next to Johnny Weir at Olympics

Now, they are standing out as commentators for NBC and have brought out the best in each other’s fashion these Games like Lipinski’s unreal gold dress stunner for Liu’s skate, and the duo rocking head-turning matching silver looks.

RELATED: NBC’s Tara Lipinski Causes Stir in Tiny Black Dress at Olympics Matching Johnny Weir

Both of them had congratulatory messages for Liu after she became the first women’s figure skater since Sarah Hughes in 2002.

Lipinski wrote, “Alysa you were magic out there! The way you so effortlessly showed us all what pure joy and passion looks like on the ice gave me goosebumps. I love how you’re completely YOU on and off the ice—an inspiration to us all. Welcome to the club! 🥇.”

Lipinski of course won her gold in 1998 at the Nagano Games at the age of 15 — the youngest ever to do so. In fact, it was 28 years ago today, February 20.

Weir would post his congratulations as well: “Congratulations Queen Alysa! You showed us all that you CAN win on your own terms. Bravo! @alysaxliu”

Lipinski, Weir, have fun lip-syncing in the tub

Lipinski and Weir would celebrate the end of the competition with some fun in the tub with some bubbly involved.

That’s the way to celebrate!

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

NBC commentators Johnny Weir (right) and Tara Lipinski (left) in attendance during Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex