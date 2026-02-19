Tara Lipinski Steals Show in Unreal Shiny Gold Dress for Women’s Free Skate Final
Tara Lipinski saved her best for the women’s figure free skate finals with a gold-medal worthy gold shiny dress while her partner-in-fashion Johnny Weir also rocked his look.
Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.
RELATED: NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Wild 'Fire and Ice' Fit at Olympic Figure Skating Turns Heads
Both her and Weir have gone viral these games from their matching silver fits, to her white dress while he rocked some elf green. She even popped out of his jacket in a fun moment. Just look at these two fits they rocked, too, and the fun they are having together like a lip-syncing session.
RELATED: USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Stuns in Blue Dress After Olympics Bounceback
Lipinski stands out in shiny gold dress
While Weir had on his on unique look, it’s all about Lipinski’s fit on this night where the figure skating women’s gold will be given out.
That’s her golden fashion moment of the Milano Cortina Games.
What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?
Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.