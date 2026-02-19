Tara Lipinski Steals Show in Unreal Shiny Gold Dress for Women’s Free Skate Final

Tara Lipinski saved her best for the women’s figure free skate finals with a gold-medal worthy gold shiny dress while her partner-in-fashion Johnny Weir also rocked his look.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Both her and Weir have gone viral these games from their matching silver fits, to her white dress while he rocked some elf green. She even popped out of his jacket in a fun moment. Just look at these two fits they rocked, too, and the fun they are having together like a lip-syncing session.

Lipinski stands out in shiny gold dress

While Weir had on his on unique look, it’s all about Lipinski’s fit on this night where the figure skating women’s gold will be given out.

That’s her golden fashion moment of the Milano Cortina Games.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; NBC commentators Johnny Weir (right) and Tara Lipinski (left) in attendance during Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

