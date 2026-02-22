Tara Lipinski Shines in Sparkly Black Dress Matching Johnny Weir to End Olympics

What an Olympics for figure skating, and that includes NBC commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski who turned heads all Milano Cortina Games long with their fits. For their final ones at the Exhibition Gala, they certainly stole the spotlight.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (right) and Johnny Weir (left) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The two were seen letting loose with some champagne in the bathtub to celebrate American Alysa Liu’s gold medal performance.

They’ve been a hit all Olympics from their matching silver fits, to having fun with their posts like the one where Lipinski popped out of Weir’s jacket. They also had a lot of lip-syncing fun.

Lipinski and Weir rock one last Olympic fit

For the final skate of the Olympics, the two didn’t disappoint matching in sparkly black.

That’s the way to go out for Lipinski and Weir, but they aren’t done being in the spotlight after the Olympics.

What do Lipinski and Weir do outside of the Olympics?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

