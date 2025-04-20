Texans star Tank Dell gets most insane, terrifying tattoo in all of NFL
While Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell recovers from a terrifying knee injury, he went under anesthesia to getting the most insane and horrifying tattoo imaginable.
In a late December game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 25-year-old Dell caught a crazy touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud but was undercut by his own teammate in a freak accident that dislocated his left kneecap, tore is ACL, MCL, and LCL to go along with other damage to the meniscus in one of the most gruesome injuries you’ll ever see. His teammates and the opponents were all in shock over what they saw.
After two knee surgeries it’s repaired, but he’s likely to miss the entire 2025 season for the Texans. He had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.
The former Houston Cougars star took some of his recovery time to get a full-leg tattoo on his non-injured right leg in what is one of the most awesome and terrifying tattoos you’ll ever see with a full horror movie theme that even has Chucky and Michael Myers on it. Scroll through to see the video.
Wow, that’s incredible. Once he’s back, he should defintely go bare legged on the field just to scare the crap out of the defensive backs. Well done, Tank Dell. Wishing you and your new insane tattoo a speedy recovery.
