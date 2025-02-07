Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in extremely painful spot
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row and fifth in the last six years. Based on one tradition by the team’s cheerleaders, that’s a lot of tattoos.
Win or lose — and they’ve only lost one of the last four — the Chiefs Cheerleaders celebrate by getting some ink done.
RELATED: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
After the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in an epic AFC Championship Game, this year’s cheerleading squad had to carry on the tradition and get the roman numerals of the game tattooed on their bodies. For some, this will be the fifth tattoo. This year’s Super Bowl is LIX for 59, so that’s what they all got for the big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
They can choose where the ink goes, but one cheerleader showed off getting it done on the top of her foot, while another on the inside of her fingers. Watch below.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders trio crush together in offseason all-black fits
It seems like a painful way to celebrate the team’s success, but also a nice bonding moment, too.
If they aren’t careful with Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, they may need to start picking different spots because they certainly are racking them up and Mahomes still has his prime years left.
