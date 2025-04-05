The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes upstages Brittany, kids with shorts, tattoo during theme park fun

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his standout fit hit Florida for some fun with the family.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is in full offseason mode, which means workouts and some dad time with his three children and wife Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had his season end in major disappointment as the three-peat hopes went up in smoke in Super Bowl LIX in a beatdown by the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s since hit the gym and even was a spotter for daughter Sterling with her awesome toy weight set, then towered over 5-foot-7 Lionel Messi in an epic photo for the World Cup Kickoff, and then was the ultimate dad at Disney on Ice with son Bronze, 2, and daughter Sterling, 4, with the most adorable photo that Brittany showed.

Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes having dad time with Sterling. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick, Brittany and the kids minus baby Golden hit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and saw some live giraffes that had the kids mesmerized.

The Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It was then off to Toy Story Land where they posed for a photo and dad showed off quite the matching shirt and shorts fit with his leg tattoo, while Brittany rocked a black miniskirt with two happy kids.

Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That looks like a good time in Florida for the Mahomes family.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school in Texas, and got married in 2022. They have the three kids together.

These are the moments they’ll cherish forever as a family. Dad certainly wore an unforgettable fit.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
