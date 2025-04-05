Patrick Mahomes upstages Brittany, kids with shorts, tattoo during theme park fun
Patrick Mahomes is in full offseason mode, which means workouts and some dad time with his three children and wife Brittany Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had his season end in major disappointment as the three-peat hopes went up in smoke in Super Bowl LIX in a beatdown by the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s since hit the gym and even was a spotter for daughter Sterling with her awesome toy weight set, then towered over 5-foot-7 Lionel Messi in an epic photo for the World Cup Kickoff, and then was the ultimate dad at Disney on Ice with son Bronze, 2, and daughter Sterling, 4, with the most adorable photo that Brittany showed.
Patrick, Brittany and the kids minus baby Golden hit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and saw some live giraffes that had the kids mesmerized.
It was then off to Toy Story Land where they posed for a photo and dad showed off quite the matching shirt and shorts fit with his leg tattoo, while Brittany rocked a black miniskirt with two happy kids.
That looks like a good time in Florida for the Mahomes family.
Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school in Texas, and got married in 2022. They have the three kids together.
These are the moments they’ll cherish forever as a family. Dad certainly wore an unforgettable fit.