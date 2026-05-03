Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's Wife Loreal Shows Off Black Lace Dress for Good Cause

It may be the Texas Longhorns offseason, but head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is in championship form with her fit game.

The coach’s wife, or “The First Lady of Longhorns Football” as she’s known, just celebrated one trip around the sun since the birth of their first child, son Amays, in April.

Loreal is known for her Texas game-day looks like her wild burnt-orange fit for the game against the Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, Florida, vs. the Michigan Wolverines. The professional stylist has brought her sense of style to her son as well where he rocked an adorable Longhorns onesie for a big game.

During the offseason, the now 40-year-old Loreal wowed on in a “Galentine’s” red skirt.

Loreal’s bold black dress

Now, she showed off a black lace dress in a bold look where she wrote on Instagram, “Just giving this another moment that it deserves 🖤.”

She wore it for a good cause

The stunning dress was worn by her for the MJ&M Fashion Show. Loreal wrote on IG, “Such a memorable afternoon at the MJ&M Fashion Show hosted by Neiman Marcus ✨ @tararudesdann and her brand @lagencefashion truly stole the show with a stunning collection 💫 It was an honor to be surrounded by so many incredible women, all coming together to support a beautiful cause. Thank you Camila, Sally and Jessica for putting on another awesome event 🤎 #FashionForACause #MJMFashionShow #LAGENCE #NeimanMarcus.”

She just needs to bring back that look in burnt orange come football season and it will be a game-day winner. For now, she’s just dominating the offseason fashion.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. | Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images