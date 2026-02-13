Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Causes Stir in Stunning 'Galentines' Red Skirt

The Texas Longhorns may be in offseason mode, but head football coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife is always on her game when it comes to fashion.

The 40-year-old Loreal is a stylist and she’s shown why at Steve’s games. We’ve seen her throughout last season in looks like her insane full cowboy chaps look, and her daring bold gold look, as well as an all-black leather winner for the regular-season finale in a huge win over Texas A&M. She then won the Citrus Bowl with a wild look.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

We’ve also seen her with baby son Amays a lot recently like at the big bowl game where she shared some adorable photos like below.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The day before Valentine’s Day, Loreal posted a “Happy Galentines” fit rocking the red skirt with the black top in a truly eye-catching look.

Will she be dressing up again tomorrow for a date night with Steve?

The Sarkisians love story

The couple that has been married since 2020 and reconciled after jointly filing for divorce in the summer of 2025. They recently had a special moment in matching pajamas with their son.

On the field, it’s always “Hook ‘em Horns” for the two.

Steve Sarkisian with wife Loreal doing the “Hook ‘em Horns” sign. | @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

