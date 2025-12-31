Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in wild burnt orange Texas fit at Citrus Bowl

It wasn’t the bowl game the Texas Longhorns wanted this season when they started out No. 1, but the Citrus Bowl vs. the Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Eve is a good consolation prize. While the matchup was intriguing, Texas head coach’s Steve Sarkisian’s wife certainly won the day with her wild game-day fit.

The 40-year-old stylist Loreal always brings her best fashion to games. We’ve seen her throughout the season in looks like her insane full cowboy chaps look, and her daring bold gold look, as well as anall-black leather winner for the regular-season finale in a huge win over Texas A&M.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Mom and her and Steve’s baby son Amays made the trip. Loreal showed him off before kickoff at the hotel in his denim look.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She also was seen having a good time at the the theme park festivities the team attended during the week while crushing an all-denim look.

Loreal brought back some stunning jeans and a burnt-orange coat for a wild look on the field before kickoff. She wrote, “Back in the sunshine state, Happy Game Day 🤘🏽“

Loreal is from Tallahassee, Florida, hence the reference.

The coach’s love story

The couple that has been married since 2020 had their first child in a son named Amays in April. They both had a special moment in matching pajamas with him for Christmas and Loreal shared this adorable moment with the baby.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagra

