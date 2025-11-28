Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares baby’s Texas football fit for big Texas A&M game
The Texas Longhorns hope to end their regular season schedule with an upset over in-state rival the Texas A&M Aggies at home Friday night. Before the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posted a picture of their baby son ready for the game.
The Longhorns are coming off a victory last week vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks following a devastating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. With three losses even with a win Friday it’s highly unlikely the No. 16 team jumps into the College Football Playoff — but it is possible starting with this game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts message defending husband after Texas’ bad loss
Loreal has been a bright spot every week for Steve and the Longhorns with her outstanding fit game from her white dress standing in the end zone, to her Hook ‘em Horns sign from France, to her crazy mismatching fit, to her head-turning chaps last week.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit
Steve and Loreal welcomed a son named Amays in April. He has his own game-day fits, including this Saturday vs. the No. 3 Aggies in an adorable photo mom shared before kickoff.
That’s already the winner of the day no matter what happens on the field for dad and Texas.
