Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares baby’s Texas football fit for big Texas A&M game

The Longhorns coach’s baby already won Friday with his adorable look before kickoff.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns hope to end their regular season schedule with an upset over in-state rival the Texas A&M Aggies at home Friday night. Before the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posted a picture of their baby son ready for the game.

The Longhorns are coming off a victory last week vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks following a devastating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. With three losses even with a win Friday it’s highly unlikely the No. 16 team jumps into the College Football Playoff — but it is possible starting with this game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Steve Sarkisia
It’s been an up-and-down season for Steve and the Longhorns. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Loreal has been a bright spot every week for Steve and the Longhorns with her outstanding fit game from her white dress standing in the end zone, to her Hook ‘em Horns sign from France, to her crazy mismatching fit, to her head-turning chaps last week.

Loreal and Steve
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Steve and Loreal welcomed a son named Amays in April. He has his own game-day fits, including this Saturday vs. the No. 3 Aggies in an adorable photo mom shared before kickoff.

Amays Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

That’s already the winner of the day no matter what happens on the field for dad and Texas.

Steve Sarkisian
Steve with his son. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

