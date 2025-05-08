Travis Hunter goes stealth Jacksonville Jaguars pajamas in Colorado graduation fit
Travis Hunter is just a different type of dude — he’s special on and off the field. At his University of Colorado graduation on Thursday, he showed that with his fit underneath his gown.
The Heisman Trophy winner from the Colorado Buffaloes will have to report to the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp on Friday, but first received his degree in anthropology after just three years of college.
Hunter, who was picked No. 2 overall to Jacksonville in the 2025 NFL Draft, wowed on draft day with his pink jacket while receiving an elite gift from his fiancée Leanna Lenee.
RELATED: Jaguars' Travis Hunter gets epic Jennifer Hudson tunnel intro from team
A proud Hunter posted on social media that he “got that degree” in an awesome moment.
Hunter was not only an All-American football player, but the 21-year-old was a two-time Academic All-American as well.
RELATED: Shedeur flexes $5900 luxury bag at Browns minicamp in casual 2Legendary fit
For graduation while rocking his cap and gown, he stealthily had some Jaguars pajama pants on underneath with some black Adidas Yeezy sneakers.
That’s elite, just like he is.
Hunter will return to Jacksonville on a quick turnaround, but Thursday was all about his latest personal feat. Congrats to Travis Hunter, a special dude.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured