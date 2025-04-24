The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee surprises him with elite gift before NFL draft

The Colorado star has a heartwarming moment with Lenee before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Ryan

Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After all that Travis Hunter and fiancée Leanna Lenee went through in the aftermath of his Heisman night, she’s right there by his side for the 2025 NFL Draft and gave him an elite gift.

While Thursday is Hunter’s night, Lenee certainly has already stole some of his spotlight — in a good way — as she has in the past. While the 21-year-old Hunter was ballin’ for the Colorado Buffaloes as a two-way standout, Lenee was crushing her game-day fits like her custom Travis Hunter jeans and crop top, and her custom corset top and miniskirt football-theme combo.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee
While attending his big night in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December, the 23-year-old Lenee received a bunch of backlash for her initial reaction of not standing when Hunter won the award. Then, rumors swirled around the internet and things got ugly.

It all caused Lenee to delete her social media after a crying TikTok video defending herself went viral. She’s been extremely quiet since. Outside of a recent sighting with Hunter and his little bro, she’s been pretty much a ghost.

On Thursday, however, she reappeared in a video while surprising her man with a gold Rolex watch and a bracelet that definitely made him smile (NSFW language warning in the video).

Lenee and Hunter have been linked since he was in high school in Georgia. He proposed to her in February of 2024 with a giant ring.

Travis Hunter, Leanne Lenee, Colorado Football
Now that he’s going to NFL, he can buy her a lot more jewelry — and apparently she for him, too.

Leanna Lenee
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

