Jaguars' Travis Hunter gets epic Jennifer Hudson tunnel intro from team

The Jacksonville Jaguars were inspired by The Jennifer Hudson pre-show tunnel entrances and gave Travis Hunter an opportunity to show off his moves.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is all smiles as he arrives at the Jacksonville Jaguars facility.
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is all smiles as he arrives at the Jacksonville Jaguars facility. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling out the red carpet for Colorado Buffaloes two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, whom the team traded up for to select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This week, Hunter arrived at the team facility ahead of rookie minicamp and walked into a party.

The Jaguars were inspired by The Jennifer Hudson Show and the wildly viral intro videos as guests are serenaded by staffers and show off their dance moves on the way to the stage, and recreated a hilarious moment with Hunter.

Hunter was soaking it all in and showed off his dance moves as he made his way to his introductory presser.

What a moment.

There have been reports that Hunter secretly wanted to play in Jacksonville. During the press conference, head coach Liam Coen & general manager James Gladstone made it clear that they are happy to allow Hunter to play on both sides of the ball, so it seems like it could be a perfect match.

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter answers questions during his introductory press conference.
Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter answers questions during his introductory press conference. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his final year in college, Hunter cleaned up the national awards. Along with winning the Heisman Trophy, Hunter was the Chuck Bednarik Award winner as Defensive Player of the Year, Fred Belitnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver, and was also a unanimous All-American.

The future is bright for Hunter in Duval.

Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Travis Hunter shakes hands with Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations
Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Travis Hunter shakes hands with Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

