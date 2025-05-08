Shedeur Sanders flexes $5900 luxury bag at Browns minicamp in casual 2Legendary fit
Shedeur Sanders is reporting for work with the Cleveland Browns, and doing it in style.
The fifth-round draft pick out of the Colorado Buffaloes who slid all the way to 144th has been nothing but class since the draft, even showing up early to the team’s facilities in a “Legendary” casual fit. He also surprised a local high school football team with an awesome gesture.
He’s also been training hard, too, as evident by this hill workout video that surfaced.
Sanders, unfortunately, had to miss good friend Travis Hunter’s Colorado graduation on Thursday to report to work. At least he did so in style, as the 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders rolled with a $5900 Bottega Veneta bag while rocking his Nike 2Legendary hoodie.
He’s got a chain on, too, but not nearly the ridiculously massive and pricey one he wore for the draft.
Shedeur will don No. 12, and not No. 2 as in college because that is for wide receiver DeAndre Carter. It could end up costing Shedeur’s brand, but it’s a number lots of famous QBs like mentor Tom Brady had.
Shedeur looks excited to be there and ready to get to work for the Browns, and “bring Cleveland a Super Bowl” as he told this group of kids.
It all starts with minicamp. Good luck, Shedeur.
