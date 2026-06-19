Trinity Rodman Stands Out at World Cup With Blonde Hair, Ab-Flexing Fit for USA Win

One day Trinity Rodman hopes to win a World Cup with the U.S. Women's National Team. On Friday, June 19, though, she was front at center to watch the men play in theirs while standing out with her fit and hair color.

The 24-year-old daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is a star in her own right, winning the NWSL with the Washington Spirit in 2021 and the gold medal with USA in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Apr 14, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; United States forward Trinity Rodman (2). | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

She's also quite the fashionista and story off the field dating tennis star Ben Shelton and rooting him on at Grand Slam tournaments in eye-catching looks like this head-to-toe Shelton one. He even has swooned over her outfits like her birthday dress at the end of May.

Rodman's big honor and look for USMNT game

For the USMNT's game on Friday vs. Australia in Seattle, Washington, the Spirit star brought out the match ball while flexing the abs in camo pants and with bleached blonde hair going on.

🇺🇸 @USWNT star @trinity_rodman brings out the match ball ahead of the @USMNT's group stage showdown with Australia in Seattle pic.twitter.com/FxnsQmIJcq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

Here's another look:

USWNT star Trinity Rodman brought out the match ball for USMNT-Australia in Seattle ⚽ pic.twitter.com/YXQNPH7PWE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 19, 2026

it was a lucky ball, too, as the team scored two first-half goals and cruised to a 2-0 victory, securing a berth in the knockout round no matter what happens in the team's final Group D game vs. Türkiye on Thursday, June 25, in Inglewood, California.

And that's a far different hairstyle than we've seen in the past from her.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; A detail view of the hair of United States forward Trinity Rodman (5) during the second half in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

She's no stranger to changing up the colors, though.

Nov 22, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) during the second half of the NWSL championship game against Gotham FC at PayPal Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The forward recently became the highest-paid women in soccer with a three-year, over $2 million-per-year contract with the Spirit.

She showed her USA spirit at Friday's World Cup game rooting on the men while certainly standing out with her look as she always does.