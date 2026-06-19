Trinity Rodman Stands Out at World Cup With Blonde Hair, Ab-Flexing Fit for USA Win
One day Trinity Rodman hopes to win a World Cup with the U.S. Women's National Team. On Friday, June 19, though, she was front at center to watch the men play in theirs while standing out with her fit and hair color.
The 24-year-old daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is a star in her own right, winning the NWSL with the Washington Spirit in 2021 and the gold medal with USA in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
She's also quite the fashionista and story off the field dating tennis star Ben Shelton and rooting him on at Grand Slam tournaments in eye-catching looks like this head-to-toe Shelton one. He even has swooned over her outfits like her birthday dress at the end of May.
Rodman's big honor and look for USMNT game
For the USMNT's game on Friday vs. Australia in Seattle, Washington, the Spirit star brought out the match ball while flexing the abs in camo pants and with bleached blonde hair going on.
Here's another look:
it was a lucky ball, too, as the team scored two first-half goals and cruised to a 2-0 victory, securing a berth in the knockout round no matter what happens in the team's final Group D game vs. Türkiye on Thursday, June 25, in Inglewood, California.
And that's a far different hairstyle than we've seen in the past from her.
She's no stranger to changing up the colors, though.
The forward recently became the highest-paid women in soccer with a three-year, over $2 million-per-year contract with the Spirit.
She showed her USA spirit at Friday's World Cup game rooting on the men while certainly standing out with her look as she always does.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.