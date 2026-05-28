Ben Shelton Swoons Over Girlfriend Trinity Rodman's Birthday Dress Amid French Open

USA tennis standout Ben Shelton is probably America's best chance of having a player advance deep into the 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros).

While Shelton (who is the No. 5 seed in the tournament) was already one of the world's best players, his victory at the BMW Open last month showed just how great he can be when he's focused on his game and completely healthy.

And Shelton is now looking to ride that form into the French Open, especially during his second round match against Belgium's Raphael Collignon on May 28.

Ben Shelton of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

While Shelton is well-known within the tennis community, many American fans know him better because of his girlfriend.

Shelton has been dating Washington Spirit and USA Women's National Team soccer superstar Trinity Rodman for about a year. These two started dating after a wholesome back-and-forth on social media, and have been going strong ever since.

United States forward Trinity Rodman (2) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rodman is often seen at Shelton's matches, and Shelton attends her games whenever he's available. However, now that these two are in the thick of their respective seasons, they are probably spending most of their time apart.

And this doesn't come at an ideal time, given that Rodman just celebrated her 24th birthday, but Shelton couldn't be there.

But Shelton made up for it by showing her love with an Instagram post shortly before the French Open began.

Trinity Rodman's Birthday Post Gets Love From Boyfriend Ben Shelton During French Open

Rodman didn't let Shelton being in Europe stop her from enjoying her birthday. This was shown with an Instagram post she made on May 25 (her actual birthday was on May 20), which showed her at what appeared to be her birthday party.

The post was captioned, "24💗🧡," and showed several photos of her posing in a pink dress with flowers on it. She was also rocking bright orange shoes with what appeared to be an orange petal on them.

The top comment on the post is from Shelton, who wrote, "😍😍😍 Love you". And Rodman replied to this with, "@benshelton ❤️❤️".

So while Rodman and Shelton might not be able to support each other in person, they're clearly still going very strong in their relationship as they approach their second summer as a couple.