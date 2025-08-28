Trinity Rodman’s custom head-to-toe Ben Shelton US Open fit turns heads
Trinity Rodman is really going all out for her boyfriend Ben Shelton during these US Open matches.
The USWNT and Washington Spirit professional soccer star made sure she was at his opening round match at all costs, something he thanked her for publicly afterward.
On Wednesday, the 23-year-old Rodman was back as her 22-year-old man Shelton made quick work of his second round opponent Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's monster midnight snack amazes USWNT star gf Trinity Rodman
It wasn’t his play on the tennis court that turned heads, however, or her neverous tick that a fan called her out on, it was her head-to-toe custom Shelton fit with the unreal pants and the “B” bling on her neck that really stood out.
RELATED: Ben Shelton's gf Trinity Rodman selfie screams for her man with touching note
Now that’s the way to represent!
Rodman is the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman but is estranged from her father.
Shelton and Rodman started dating in March, and were seen getting lovey-dovey while Rodman crushed him in her green bikini.
He will no doubt continue to be the center of attention on the court, and she in the stands when he plays in his next match on Friday vs. Adrian Mannarino.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat