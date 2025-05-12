The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade crushes custom Pacers fit with his mom in win

Indiana won big after a historic first half vs. Cleveland, while another Pacers highlight was the All-Star’s girlfriend and his mom on Mother’s Day.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during Game 4 of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during Game 4 of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones’ fit posing with his mom was yet another highlight in the Indiana Pacers’ epic blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The Pacers tied an NBA postseason record with a 41-point lead at halftime yesterday, putting up 80 in the first two quarters. In case you were wondering, that tied the 2017 Cavs led by LeBron in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Boston Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton
Even Tyrese Haliburton was in disbelief how bad the Pacers were beating the Cavs. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend turns heads again as Pacers star hits dagger 3-pointer

Cleveland wished they had that team out on the court in Sunday’s 129-109 disaster where the final score was no indication of just how bad it was. The Pacers didn’t even need playoff hero Haliburton as he only scored 11 points, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

His girlfriend, though, continued to stay on fire with her game-day look in a custom Haliburton crop top and some jeans.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram
Jade Jones
Jade Jones (left) / Jade Jones/Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton and viral WAG girlfriend go full tourist at Disney World

She also had a sweet pose with Tyrese’s mom Brenda Haliburton on Mother’s Day.

Jade Jones and Brenda Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jade and Tyrese met while they were students at Iowa State University. She’s from Iowa and works as an elementary school teacher.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Tyrese with Jade / Jade Jones/Instagram

The Pacers hope to close out the Cavs in Game 5 from Cleveland on Tuesday. If not, Game 6 will be back home Thursday, May 15.

Whatever venue, Jones will no doubt bring the heat with her next game-day fit.

Jade Jones and friends
Jade Jones/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

