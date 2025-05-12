Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade crushes custom Pacers fit with his mom in win
Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones’ fit posing with his mom was yet another highlight in the Indiana Pacers’ epic blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
The Pacers tied an NBA postseason record with a 41-point lead at halftime yesterday, putting up 80 in the first two quarters. In case you were wondering, that tied the 2017 Cavs led by LeBron in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend turns heads again as Pacers star hits dagger 3-pointer
Cleveland wished they had that team out on the court in Sunday’s 129-109 disaster where the final score was no indication of just how bad it was. The Pacers didn’t even need playoff hero Haliburton as he only scored 11 points, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
His girlfriend, though, continued to stay on fire with her game-day look in a custom Haliburton crop top and some jeans.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton and viral WAG girlfriend go full tourist at Disney World
She also had a sweet pose with Tyrese’s mom Brenda Haliburton on Mother’s Day.
Jade and Tyrese met while they were students at Iowa State University. She’s from Iowa and works as an elementary school teacher.
The Pacers hope to close out the Cavs in Game 5 from Cleveland on Tuesday. If not, Game 6 will be back home Thursday, May 15.
Whatever venue, Jones will no doubt bring the heat with her next game-day fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’