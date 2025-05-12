Pacers' First-Half Dominance in Game 4 vs. Cavaliers Had NBA World in Awe
The Indiana Pacers enjoyed a tremendous first half during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cleveland Cavaliers did not.
The Pacers entered halftime with a 41-point lead, having absolutely dominated during the opening two quarters on their home court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was nothing short of a shellacking, as Indiana more than doubled the total points scored by the Cavs in the first half, 80–39.
It was a full team effort from the Pacers, who had four players reach double figures in scoring in the opening half. Bennedicut Mathurin's ejection in the first quarter didn't seem to set the team back too much, as they proceeded to hold Cleveland to just eight made field goals throughout the first 24 minutes of play. Indiana ended the half on a 17–0 run, rubbing salt in the wound of Cavaliers fans as they kept pouring it on.
The Cavs entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they're at risk of an early exit at the hands of the Pacers, who cruised in the second half to win, 129–109, and take a 3–1 series lead.
NBA fans were floored by the lopsided first half of Game 4, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on the game.
While Cleveland appeared to be shooting into a rim with a lid on it, the Pacers were lighting it up from all over the field. Indiana shot 30 for 50 (60%) from the field in the first half, including 12 for 18 from deep, while the Cavs shot a measly 8 for 32 from the field and 5 for 19 from three-point range.