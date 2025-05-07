The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Utah Mammoth jerseys are fantastic except for one thing

The Utah Hockey Club has officially become the Utah Mammoth, and the jerseys are awesome. There is only one thing that is a little disappointing.

In this story:

The Utah Hockey Club is officially the Utah Mammoth.

After a painstaking process that saw the NHL franchise finally find it's forever name in Utah, more befitting than the always bewildering New Orleans turned Utah Jazz, the former Arizona Coyotes have a sick new logo with jerseys to match.

The franchise absolutely nailed the mammoth, an ode to the woolly mammoth which used to roam the region during the Ice Age. And who knows, might again soon enough!

The general consensus from fans across the sports world was absolute admiration and kudos, as it should be.

RELATED: FC Barcelona drops awesome Travis Scott jerseys for Real Madrid El Clásico match

But as one astute fan points out, the color scheme is way too close to another fantastic relatively new logo in the NHL - the Seattle Kraken.

For those not into uniforms as much as The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, take a look and judge for yourself.

Sure, not exactly the same, but the predominant color is navy blue for the signature sweaters.

Heck, even a couple of years ago, Utah Jazz players were the ones that leaked the Kraken's Winter Classic kits.

In the end, TAL would rather have a nitpick with color scheme on jerseys that have awesome logos, which is certainly the case here for both Seattle and Utah.

Next time though, maybe a little more originality than navy blue.

Published
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

