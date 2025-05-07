Utah Mammoth jerseys are fantastic except for one thing
The Utah Hockey Club is officially the Utah Mammoth.
After a painstaking process that saw the NHL franchise finally find it's forever name in Utah, more befitting than the always bewildering New Orleans turned Utah Jazz, the former Arizona Coyotes have a sick new logo with jerseys to match.
The franchise absolutely nailed the mammoth, an ode to the woolly mammoth which used to roam the region during the Ice Age. And who knows, might again soon enough!
The general consensus from fans across the sports world was absolute admiration and kudos, as it should be.
But as one astute fan points out, the color scheme is way too close to another fantastic relatively new logo in the NHL - the Seattle Kraken.
For those not into uniforms as much as The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, take a look and judge for yourself.
Sure, not exactly the same, but the predominant color is navy blue for the signature sweaters.
Heck, even a couple of years ago, Utah Jazz players were the ones that leaked the Kraken's Winter Classic kits.
In the end, TAL would rather have a nitpick with color scheme on jerseys that have awesome logos, which is certainly the case here for both Seattle and Utah.
Next time though, maybe a little more originality than navy blue.
