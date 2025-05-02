FC Barcelona drops awesome Travis Scott jerseys for Real Madrid El Clásico match
Lamine Yamal is a 17-year-old phenom that is already an international star for FC Barcelona.
The only thing more on fire than Yamal might be the kits Lionel Messi's former club dropped for the highly anticipated El Clásico match vs. Real Madrid with the La Liga title on the line next weekend. As it stands now, Barcelona has a 4-point advantage over the Champions League juggernauts.
RELATED: Travis Scott perfectly handles NBA security grabbing him at Clippers-Lakers game
To bring some additional flair as part of Barcelona's partnership with Spotify, the classic kits will have Travis Scott's Cactus Jack record label logo emblazoned on the front of the jersey in the gold font. The results are spectacular.
Not only is the worldwide pop star and sports addict's record label on Barcelona's kit, but the five-time No. 1 hitmaker will perform onsite ahead of the always must-watch match.
Barcelona also has the second leg of their wildly entertaining Champions League semifinal vs. Inter earlier in the week. So if all goes according to plan, there might be a lot to celebrate when Scott attends.
