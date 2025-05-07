Utah Hockey Club Officially Debuts New Name, Team Logo
After 13 months of brainstorming and planning, the identity-less Utah Hockey Club has officially landed on its new name: the Utah Mammoth.
"When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented—going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos," team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement on Wednesday. "The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we're building together."
The UHC had its inaugural season in 2024-25, after the Arizona Coyotes were purchased by the Smith Entertainment Group and relocated to Salt Lake City.
The "Mammoth" name was the clear fan favorite in voting, for which "Utah Hockey Club" and "Utah Outlaws" were also finalists. Per NHL.com, the selection is "deliberately singular, in an all-for-one spirit," and pays homage to an animal that lived in Utah roughly 10,000 years ago. Relatedly, the team's new rallying cry is "Tusks Up," though the colors will remain the same as last year: Rock Black, Mountain Blue, and Salt White. A full breakdown of design elements is available at tusksup.com.
Fans can purchase Mammoth jerseys starting later this offseason, though a limited selection of first-round merchandise (hats, T-shirts, etc.) will be available at the team's store at Delta Center starting at 2 p.m. ET. Online availability will begin next week.
The official name announcement comes after the club seemed to have inadvertently leaked the new moniker last week. Indeed, eagle-eyed fans noticed the team had updated its YouTube handle to @UtahMammoth ahead of the big reveal, suggesting that was the direction that won out in the end.
In its first season on the ice, the now-ex Utah Hockey Club notched 89 points across 38 wins.