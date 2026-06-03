Victor Wembanyama's NBA Finals Game 1 Fit Stands Out Before Spurs vs. Knicks

Victor Wembanyama takes center stage in his first NBA Finals tonight, June 3, as his San Antonio Spurs face off vs. the New York Knicks in Game 1. He certainly meant business with his pregame fit upon his arrival at the Frost Bank Center.

The 7-foot-4, 22-year-old French Defensive Player of the Year Wembanyama and the Spurs are coming off a grueling seven-game series vs. last year's champs in the Oklahoma City Thunder. With home court advantage and a player like the league has never seen, this could be just the start of a San Antonio dynasty when the series finishes.

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama sits at the scorer's table during Spurs practice on Media Day for the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wembanyama is unlike any other player off the court, too, as seen this offseason with how he trained for his third NBA season. He spent 13 grueling days at China's historic Shaolin Temple with the monks where he shaved his head and learned the ancient martial art of kung fu along with the monastic lifestyle under the leadership of Master Yan'an Has.

Footage of Victor Wembanyama training in Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/hBxdIaWn2S — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 24, 2025

With all the attention on his game, his fit game, too, has caused a stir these playoffs including his warrior-like look for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, and his all-black villain outfit before Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

Wemby's fit game on point for Game 1

Before the biggest game of his life on Wednesday, Wembanyama showed up dressed to the nines in a fly business look with slacks and a tie looking like he's about to hit the runway.

WEMBY ARRIVES FOR HIS NBA FINALS DEBUT.



🍿 NYK/SAS GAME 1

📺 8:30 PM ET, ABC pic.twitter.com/DPXGazDDOv — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2026

That's that French sense of style right there.

Wemby, who was quite emotional reaching the Finals, has fun earlier in the week like when he towered over Guillermo and rubbed his belly for luck.

Guillermo to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama: “Do you want to rub my belly for good luck?” pic.twitter.com/zZ9RhnKLxS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2026

Speaking of luck, Wembanyama hopes his fit for Game 1 is the lucky one and brings the Spurs to three wins from his first championship.

His opponents in the Knicks, meanwhile, kept it a bit more casual.

Making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999… the Knicks arrive in San Antonio 🔥



Watch Game 1 at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Dn72mE7l5J — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2026