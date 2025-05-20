WNBA star Gabby Williams is tiny beside 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama in unreal photo
It was a UConn Huskies and French reunion for Gabby Williams.
Williams and the Seattle Storm got the better of superstar rookie and fellow UConn alum Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on the road, 79-71, in an early WNBA regular season game. The Paris Olympic Games silver medalist, who gave Team USA everything they could handle in the finals, finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Afterwards, it was time to catch up with her follow French countrymen Victory Wembanyama, along with Storm teammate Dominique Malonga.
The San Antonio Spurs sensation made the in-state Texas trip from San Antonio to Dallas to catch the action in-person, and it was astonishing the height difference between Williams and Wemby.
Williams is listed at 5-foot-11. Wemby is listed at 7-foot-3.
The 6-foot-6 Malonga is not as jarring, but it's astounding how Wemby still towers over her too. Not pictured in the photo above standing just to Malonga's left is fellow French national NBA player Tidjane Salaun, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets.
Wembanyama, who had surgery to address the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder that cost him the second half of his second season, was in great spirits chatting up Williams. And if his Costa Rica soccer playing is any indication, "The Alien" will hopefully be back at the beginning of next season after making his first NBA All-Star Game.
Until then, it'll be more viral videos of his exploits at 7-foot-3.
