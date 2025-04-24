7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama playing soccer in Costa Rica is insane to watch
Victor Wembanyama’s NBA season may be over, so he’s playing some soccer while in Costa Rica where the 7-foot-3 San Antonio Spurs All-Star certainly stood out.
Wembanyama makes almost anyone look small like his teammate Chris Paul, or Los Angeles Spark star Cameron Brink, or some Star Wars actors. He even stood out while playing chess on the New York City streets.
The second season in the NBA for the French superstar was going great after making his first All-Star team and he was poised to be the Defensive Player of the Year. Then a blood clot in his right shoulder unfortunately derailed the rest of the season and he underwent successful surgery in March to fix the issue.
After unveiling a dramatic new hairdo at the NCAA national championship basketball game in San Antonio, Wembanyama was spotted playing some soccer while in Costa Rica and it’s as amazing as it is comical to see.
His agility is just unreal for someone his size. He could probably play any sport he put his mind to. He is a true “alien.”
Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and lead the league with 3.8 blocks per game.
Spurs fans should be encouraged how healthy he looks playing soccer.
